Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Pentair worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 126,442 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 46.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 9.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

