ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.53 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

