Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.