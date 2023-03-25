Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,147 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.