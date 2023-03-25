Allworth Financial LP Buys 24,150 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 312.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.12 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

