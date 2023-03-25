Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

