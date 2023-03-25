5,919 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 100,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

