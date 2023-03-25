5,191 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
NYSE:BALL opened at $52.97 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
