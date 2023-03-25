5,191 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ball Price Performance

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL opened at $52.97 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.