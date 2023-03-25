1,151 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

