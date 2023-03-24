WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,260 ($15.47) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.33) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.4657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. WPP’s payout ratio is 43.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

