Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.30.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

