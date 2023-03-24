Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

