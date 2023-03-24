Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.6 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.