Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.01

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as high as $29.31. Vericel shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 253,076 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter worth about $522,000. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 143,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

