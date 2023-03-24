Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

