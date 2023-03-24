V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

