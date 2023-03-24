V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 1.0 %

VFC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

