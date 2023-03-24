Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $99.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

