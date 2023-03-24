The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

