The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,664 shares of company stock valued at $86,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

GAP Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its stake in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $20,617,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -109.09%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

