The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

NYSE BNS opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

