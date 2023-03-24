Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NIKE Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

