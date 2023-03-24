State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

