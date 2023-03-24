Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.