Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
