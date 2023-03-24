Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $124.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

