Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.37

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.37 and traded as high as $21.85. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 188,091 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $294.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 345,974 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

See Also

