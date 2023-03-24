Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

NKE opened at $120.97 on Thursday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

