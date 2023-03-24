RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $23.46. RadNet shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 187,981 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 136.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RadNet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in RadNet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

