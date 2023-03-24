QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.78

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $15.47. QuinStreet shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 161,660 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $803.32 million, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,839,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 592,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

