Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.78. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 1,122,168 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $622.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

