Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $97.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

