Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

