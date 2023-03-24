PacWest Bancorp Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

