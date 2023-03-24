Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.