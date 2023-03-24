Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 260,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

