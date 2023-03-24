Mutual Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,001,000 after acquiring an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after acquiring an additional 239,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.7 %

DG opened at $202.85 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.