MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.04

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.04 and traded as high as $36.02. MaxLinear shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 403,641 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

