L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.70. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 10,527 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on FSTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

