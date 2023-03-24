Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $21.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.04 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Shares of CSL opened at $212.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.49. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $211.61 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.