JDM Financial Group LLC Invests $198,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 19,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 185,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $271.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.