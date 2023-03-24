iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

