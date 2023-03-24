iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

