Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00.

3/14/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $52.00.

2/2/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $44.00.

2/1/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $47.37 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

