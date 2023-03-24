Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $7.52. Innodata shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 94,719 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.06.
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
