Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $7.52. Innodata shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 94,719 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innodata

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innodata by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.