ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $263.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average of $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 19.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

