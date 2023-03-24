Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

