Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:USB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

