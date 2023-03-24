Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 114.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Up 3.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

