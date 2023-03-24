Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,458 shares of company stock worth $2,770,433 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

