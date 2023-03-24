Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

ORLY stock opened at $801.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $820.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

