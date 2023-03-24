Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.