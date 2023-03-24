Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.44.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

